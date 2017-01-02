Former Czech presidential protocol he...

Former Czech presidential protocol head ends at ForMin as well

Prague Daily Monitor

Jindrich Forejt, Czech presidential protocol former head, will also terminate his employment with the Foreign Ministry as from January 2 based on his written request, the ministry said in a press release yesterday. Forejt resigned from the post at the Presidential Office for personal and health reasons as from December 6. Forejt has been a Foreign Ministry employee since June 2015, but he was on an unpaid leave throughout the time.

