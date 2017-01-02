Former Czech presidential protocol head ends at ForMin as well

Jindrich Forejt, Czech presidential protocol former head, will also terminate his employment with the Foreign Ministry as from January 2 based on his written request, the ministry said in a press release yesterday. Forejt resigned from the post at the Presidential Office for personal and health reasons as from December 6. Forejt has been a Foreign Ministry employee since June 2015, but he was on an unpaid leave throughout the time.

