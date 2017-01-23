Fire at Recticel's Czech plant may im...

Fire at Recticel's Czech plant may impact suppliers globally

A "serious fire" at Recticel International's factory in Most, Czech Republic, has forced the company to halt production of a urethane auto interior skin product used by global auto suppliers. In a news release , the Brussels-based company said it is currently unable to assess the damage of the plant, and production has been stopped completely.

