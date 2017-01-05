FinMin faces criminal complaint over ...

FinMin faces criminal complaint over bond purchase

Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis faces a criminal complaint over his purchase of bonds of Agrofert, a giant holding in his possession, four years ago, server Echo24 has written, adding that the complainant suspects Babis of tax evasion and breach of trust, Echo24 wrote. The police will check the bond acquisition which generates an annual profit of 90 million crowns for Babis.

