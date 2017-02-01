FILE- In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, the Foreign...

FILE- In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 201...

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: SFGate

In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, the Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Lubomir Zaoralek, speaks during a joint press conference after a meeting with his his counterpart from Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany. Zaoralek said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 that his email account and the accounts of dozens of ministry officials have been successfully hacked.

Chicago, IL

