Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan debuts new look for movie promotions
Actor Jamie Dornan poses for photographers at the opening ceremony of the 51st Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on July 1, 2016 in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic. Dornan appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the second movie in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise Actor Jamie Dornan has shaved his head and will no longer be seen sporting the same haircut as he does while playing Christian Grey on screen.
