Exmoor ponies to find new home in South Moravia

Eleven Exmoor ponies from Great Britain should soon be grazing the meadows of the national park PodyjA in South Moravia. The horses will be shipped to the country in April as part of the Military Life for Nature project, which aims to protect and maintain valuable plants and species at former military areas across the Czech Republic.

