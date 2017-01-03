European war zone: Lawmakers consider...

European war zone: Lawmakers consider allowing citizens to SHOOT...

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Lawmakers in the Czech Republic are considering amending its constitution to allow people to use legal firearms to shoot terrorists. "The terrorist attacks we have seen in Western Europe and elsewhere have increased security concerns among the public," Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told Czech Republic's news station Radio Praha.

