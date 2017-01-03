Europe: heavy snow brings more misery...

Europe: heavy snow brings more misery, deaths, travel delays

Smoke rises from chimneys at sunrise during a freezing winter morning in one of the industrial parks of Nyiregyhaza, 245 kms east of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Energy demand of industrial users increased significantly due to extreme cold weather in Hungary.

