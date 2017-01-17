Ericsson Installs 10 Gbps E-Band Radi...

Ericsson Installs 10 Gbps E-Band Radio to Base Station

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Converge! Network Digest

Ericsson has installed a 10 Gbps microwave hop using E-Band spectrum in a 2+0 configuration in T-Mobile Czech Repulic's live network. The installation, which uses Ericsson's commercially available MINI-LINK 6352, connects an optical aggregation site with a base station in the Prague area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,161,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC