EC member Jourova wants European prosecutor by mid-year

European Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourova wants to push through the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor's Office by mid-2017 despite the opposition of some EU member countries such as Poland, she told Czech senators on Wednesday. Jourova presented the plans that the European Commission has for this year to the members of the upper house of Czech parliament.

