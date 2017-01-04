Die Welt: Hysteria grows in CR furthe...

Die Welt: Hysteria grows in CR further after Berlin attack

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Hysteria has grown further in the Czech Republic after the attack in Berlin and Interior Minister Milan Chovanec is making use of the sentiment to score political points, Prague correspondent Hans-Jorg Schmidt writes in the German daily Die Welt online yesterday. He reacts to a proposal with which the interior ministry wants to strengthen the right to use legally possessed arms in ensuring security in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,241

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC