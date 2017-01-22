Dennis Appiah finally makes injury return for Belgian giants Anderlecht
The 24-year-old Toulouse-born has not played for the Royal Club since mid August 2016 after picking a knee injury while in action against Czech Republican side Slavia Praha in a UEFA Europa League game. The former Caen man has remained in the treatment room since the injury and gone through the rehabilitation and recovery routine.
