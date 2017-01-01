Daily news summary 1.1.2017

Czech Foreign Minister LubomA r ZaorA lek has offered condolences to Turkey in the wake of the Reina nightclub terror attack that left 39 dead and 69 injured. A terrible start to 2017 for Istanbul, the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Chicago, IL

