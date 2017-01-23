Czechs help secure release of Polish ...

Czechs help secure release of Polish national in Syria

It says Leszek Panek was handed over to Polish authorities in Beirut on Monday after the Czechs secured his release from a Syrian jail on humanitarian reasons. The 54-year-old went missing on Dec. 10, 2015.

Chicago, IL

