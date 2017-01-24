Czech, Slovenian PMs talk about renewal of port of Koper
Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, Bohuslav Sobotka and Miro Cerar, talked about the modernisation of the Slovenian port of Koper, which might open new opportunities for Czech exporters, Sobotka said after their meeting yesterday. Cerar said Slovenia would appreciate any Czech support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC