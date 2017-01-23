Czech Republic slips in corruption pe...

Czech Republic slips in corruption perception rankings

Radio Prague

The Czech Republic has slipped 10 places on a list of 176 countries in watchdog Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index . Government pledges to curb corruption were largely ineffective last year with warnings that interest groups are "capturing" the state.

Chicago, IL

