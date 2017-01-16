Czech Republic seeks UNESCO listing of A1 2atec as hops town

The Czech Culture Ministry will send the nomination of Zatec, north Bohemia, as the town of hops for listing among the world heritage to the UNESCO committee by February 1, ministry spokeswoman Simona Cigankova has told CTK. After the nomination is assessed by experts and possibly completed by the Czech state, it might be debated at a session in the summer of 2018, but it is not sure yet, she added.

