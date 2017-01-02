Czech politicians denounce shooting in club in Turkey
The shooting in the Turkish night club was a terrible tragedy, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and ANO head Andrej Babis told CTK yesterday, adding that it shows that classical security measures are ineffective against these attacks. Other Czech politicians also denounced the attack as an abominable crime.
