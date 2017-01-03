Czech police relax security measures in place after Berlin attack
Czech police have relaxed some of the special security measures put in place after the Berlin truck attack on a Christmas market. From Friday special police patrols will be reduced gradually and protective barriers will also disappear from highly frequented sites.
