Czech police relax security measures in place after Berlin attack

1 hr ago

Czech police have relaxed some of the special security measures put in place after the Berlin truck attack on a Christmas market. From Friday special police patrols will be reduced gradually and protective barriers will also disappear from highly frequented sites.

