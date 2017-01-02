Czech parties' election campaign spen...

Czech parties' election campaign spending limited for first time

4 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech political parties will be allowed to invest 90 million crowns at most on their general election campaign as from this year, according to an amendment to the law on political parties and movements that takes effect yesterday. The limitation applies to most elections.

