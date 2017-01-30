Czech official: US refugee decree is bad sign for other countries

President Donald Trump's decision to suspend the U.S. refugee acceptance program is a bad sign for other states, since any such measure worsens the access to asylum and protection for foreigners from conflict regions, Czech Organisation for Aid to Refugees head Martin Rozumek told CTK on Sunday. The office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration have called the U.S. refugee acceptance program one of the most important in the world, and said they hope it will continue and provide aid to refugees irrespective of their religion, ethnicity or race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.