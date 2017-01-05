Czech Muslims call for joint crusade against terror
Terrorism is an evil that must be jointly fought by all regardless their faith, Vladimir Sanka, former head of the Prague Muslim Community, said at a congress with the motto Together Against Terrorism yesterday, and warned against collective guilt for terrorist attacks being blamed on all Muslims. "Terrorism jeopardises all of us, including dozens of millions of Muslims living in Europe," Sanka said.
