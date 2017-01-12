Czech lawmakers OK conflict-of-intere...

Czech lawmakers OK conflict-of-interest law despite veto

23 hrs ago

Czech lawmakers have overridden a veto by President Milos Zeman to approve legislation that limits the business activities of future government ministers. The law bans ministers from owning media organizations, and bars companies in which ministers have more than a 25-per cent stake from receiving state subsidies and participating in public tenders.

