Czech 'hybrid threats' centre under fire from country's own president
A new Czech Interior Ministry team set up this week to monitor and analyse "hybrid threats" to security such as disinformation campaigns has come under fire from the office of the country's own president. Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC