Czech finance minister to transfer hi...

Czech finance minister to transfer his businesses to trust fund, complain to EU

Yesterday

Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday he would transfer his assets a trust fund to comply with new conflict-of- interest legislation, but would also challenge the rules with the European Commission. FILE PHOTO: The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis answers questions from the media after the regional elections in Prague, Czech Republic, October 8, 2016.

Chicago, IL

