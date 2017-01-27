Czech expert in Caucasian languages dies

3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech linguist and translator Vaclav A. Cerny, who focused on the Circassian and other Caucasian languages, died aged 85 on Saturday, January 21, his wife confirmed for CTK yesterday. Cerny translated classic as well as modern Caucasian authors into Czech and popularised fairy tales, legends and myths from the areas.

Chicago, IL

