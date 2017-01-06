Czech expert: Disputes over definitio...

Czech expert: Disputes over definition thwart anti-terror struggle

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Countries' disputes over a definition of terrorism, or what can be considered terror, complicate international cooperation in fighting terrorism, Miroslav Mares, Czech expert in extremism, said at a Prague congress discussing a joint campaign against terrorism on Thursday. When discussing the extent of cooperation, the international community should consider whether it may be misused by authoritarian regimes for their own purposes, Mares, a lecturer at Brno's Masaryk University, said.

Chicago, IL

