Czech diplomats negotiate release of Polish national held in Syria

Czech diplomats have managed to negotiate the release of a Polish national jailed in Syria since 2015. According to a statement from the Office of the President the man was released on humanitarian grounds and is reported to be in "satisfactory" physical condition.

