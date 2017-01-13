Czech crime centre lacks 70 people, competitions underway
Eighteen people left the National Centre against Organised Crime from August 1 last until the end of 2016, its director Michal Mazanek has told CTK, adding that the departures cannot be explained by their disagreement with last year's police reform. The NCOZ was formed by a merger of the elite national anti-mafia and anti-corruption units.
