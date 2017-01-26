Czech court dismisses hijab ban compl...

Czech court dismisses hijab ban complaint against school

A Czech court has dismissed a complaint by a Somali student who accused a nursing school of discrimination because she wears a hijab. Ayan Jamaal Ahmednuur demanded an apology and 60,000 koruna in compensation but the Prague 10 district court ruled on Friday there was no evidence of discrimination.

Chicago, IL

