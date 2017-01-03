Czech airliner's pilot drunk, passes out in cockpit in Calgary

Prague/Ottawa, Jan 2 - A Slovak aircraft captain working for a Czech airline, the Travel Service, was so drunk before a flight that he lost consciousness in the cockpit in Canada on December 31, Travel Service spokeswoman Vladimira Dufkova told iDnes.cz news server yesterday. The incident occurred on a flight from Calgary, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico, operated by the Canadian low-cost airliner Sunwings.

