Czech airliner's pilot drunk, passes ...

Czech airliner's pilot drunk, passes out in cockpit in Calgary

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Prague/Ottawa, Jan 2 - A Slovak aircraft captain working for a Czech airline, the Travel Service, was so drunk before a flight that he lost consciousness in the cockpit in Canada on December 31, Travel Service spokeswoman Vladimira Dufkova told iDnes.cz news server yesterday. The incident occurred on a flight from Calgary, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico, operated by the Canadian low-cost airliner Sunwings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,882 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,669

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC