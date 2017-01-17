Czech accused of knowingly spreading ...

Czech accused of knowingly spreading HIV arrested in Thailand

A Czech man accused of knowingly spreading the HIV virus has been arrested in Thailand, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday, quoting AP. ZdenA>k Pfeifer, who is 49, is wanted in the Czech Republic on charges of not informing dozens of male lovers that he had HIV; at least three contracted the disease.

