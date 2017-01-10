CSU: Government institutions' debt do...

CSU: Government institutions' debt down to 38.73% of GDP

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Government institutions' debt dropped 1.92 p.p. to 38.73% of GDP as of the end of Q3 2016. The sector's budget ended with a surplus totaling 2.16% of GDP in Q3 2016 alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,953

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC