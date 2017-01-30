CSSD in South Bohemia does't back PM's re-election as party head

Hluboka nad Vltavou, South Bohemia, Jan 28 - The South Bohemia Social Democrats were the party's first regional branch not to back PM Bohuslav Sobotka's candidacy for re-election as CSSD head at its conference on Saturday, and they proposed Sobotka's critic Jeronym Tejc for first deputy chairman. Other 12 CSSD regional branches all supported Sobotka's nomination for chairman at their respective conferences in the past weeks.

