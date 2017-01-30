CSSD in South Bohemia does't back PM'...

CSSD in South Bohemia does't back PM's re-election as party head

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Hluboka nad Vltavou, South Bohemia, Jan 28 - The South Bohemia Social Democrats were the party's first regional branch not to back PM Bohuslav Sobotka's candidacy for re-election as CSSD head at its conference on Saturday, and they proposed Sobotka's critic Jeronym Tejc for first deputy chairman. Other 12 CSSD regional branches all supported Sobotka's nomination for chairman at their respective conferences in the past weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC