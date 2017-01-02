CNB: Interest rates on corporate loan...

CNB: Interest rates on corporate loans increased to 1.89%

Interest rates on new loans advanced to non-financial companies in November 2016 went up to 1.89% on average. Rates on loans up to CZK 7.5m increased to 3.09%.

Chicago, IL

