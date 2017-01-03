Business associations challenge closi...

Business associations challenge closing shops on holidays

1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech business associations have filed a constitutional complaint against the law banning the sale in large shops on selected holidays, the Chamber of Commerce has confirmed to CTK. The complaint was initiated by the HK CR and the Czech Confederation of Commerce and Tourism and signed by 19 senators before it was sent to the Constitutional Court on December 22, 2016, Miroslav Diro, from HK CR, told CTK.

Chicago, IL

