Budget surplus could go towards old age pensions, indexation, suggests PM

The Social Democrats, the leading party in the government coalition with ANO and the Christian Democrats, are weighing alternative proposals for how to use this year's state budget surplus of 62 billion crowns. At a press conference ahead of a coalition meeting, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka suggested that the surplus could be transferred to the account used for the payout of pensions and the indexation of pensions; earlier, the prime minister suggested the funds could be rolled over to cut into 2017's proposed deficit of 60 billion crowns .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.