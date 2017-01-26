Bishops against family as election st...

Bishops against family as election struggle instrument

Czech and Moravian bishops would like politicians to focus on the family as a source of values in the forthcoming election year, not as an instrument of the election struggle, and they expressed support for the anti-abortion National March for Life in April, in a statement released yesterday. The Czech Bishops' Conference said support for the march is also a reaction to the concept of family policy as it was presented by the Labour and Social Affairs Ministry.

Chicago, IL

