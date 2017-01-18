Bartos re-elected Czech Pirates leader
Ivan Bartos has defended the post of chairman of the Czech Pirate Party in an online election that was held on January 13-16, in which he won 65 percent of the votes of the party's members, the Pirates write on their website. Bartos's rival for the post was Mikulas Peksa, the party's expert on foreign affairs and a member of the European Pirate Party .
