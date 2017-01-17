Bar review: U Zlateho Tygra, Prague

Wizened old regulars debate the latest corruption scandal, which part of the pig is tastiest, or how much cheaper beer was in the old days. It's also a home away from home for a nation long forced to live in cramped apartment blocks; its an egalitarian and thoroughly democratic institution where writers, labourers, tourists and even the president can bump elbows and argue the issues of the day.

