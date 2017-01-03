Baby orangutan entertains visitors to...

Baby orangutan entertains visitors to Czech zoo

5 hrs ago

A three-week-old baby orangutan charmed crowds at a Czech zoo on one of its first public outings, clinging tight to its mother and attempting a few clumsy climbs. Nuninka, Bornean orangutan , holds her newborn baby in its' enclosure at Usti nad Labem Zoo, Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic January 3, 2017.

Chicago, IL

