Baby orangutan entertains visitors to Czech zoo

A three-week-old baby orangutan charmed crowds at a Czech zoo on one of its first public outings, clinging tight to its mother and attempting a few clumsy climbs. Nuninka, Bornean orangutan , holds her newborn baby in its' enclosure at Usti nad Labem Zoo, Usti nad Labem, Czech Republic January 3, 2017.

