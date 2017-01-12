Azerbaijan, Czech Republic plan to si...

Azerbaijan, Czech Republic plan to sign memo in energy

Azerbaijan, which is one of the largest suppliers of oil to the Czech Republic, is interested in development of cooperation in the energy sector. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Czech Republic, Farid Shafiyev said that currently the two countries are preparing a memorandum of understanding in the energy sector.

