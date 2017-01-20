Artistic projects to mark Czech-Germa...

Artistic projects to mark Czech-German Declaration

A number of artistic projects, including exhibitions of painters and photographers, will be staged in the Czech Republic on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Czech-German declaration this year. Like in the past, many of the events will be financed by the Czech-German Fund for the Future that was established on the basis of the Czech-German Declaration on Mutual Relations and their Future Development.

Chicago, IL

