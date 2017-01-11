Application: Creative Europe Study Tours to Slovenia and Czech Republic
The European Union-Eastern Partnership Culture and Creativity Programme will organise two Creative Europe study tours for cultural operators from Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia to Slovenia and Czech Republic. The aim of the study tours will be raising awareness regarding the possibilities offered by the Creative Europe Programme, building capacity for cross-border cooperation and project development, and strengthen links between cultural operators from the Eastern Partnership countries and from the EU Member States.
