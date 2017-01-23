Anti-Trump demonstration held in Prague

A crowd of about 200 attended the rally called Love Trumps Hate that wanted politicians and ordinary people to support democracy and civic society as the values are threatened with Donald Trump's election at Prague's Wenceslas Square Saturday, organisers have told journalists. "We are quite ordinary people who are concerned about the way politicians everywhere in the world, not only in the Czech Republic, but also those like Donald Trump in the USA are acting," the spokeswoman for the Prague rally, Johanna Nejedlova, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.