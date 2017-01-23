Anti-Trump demonstration held in Prague

Anti-Trump demonstration held in Prague

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A crowd of about 200 attended the rally called Love Trumps Hate that wanted politicians and ordinary people to support democracy and civic society as the values are threatened with Donald Trump's election at Prague's Wenceslas Square Saturday, organisers have told journalists. "We are quite ordinary people who are concerned about the way politicians everywhere in the world, not only in the Czech Republic, but also those like Donald Trump in the USA are acting," the spokeswoman for the Prague rally, Johanna Nejedlova, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC