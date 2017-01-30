Academic Michael Smith: Czech govt. i...

Academic Michael Smith: Czech govt. is supporting education of...

7 hrs ago

US political scientist and sociologist Michael Smith, who first came to Prague in 1996, is based at CERGE-EI, the Economics Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Smith's research gives him broad-ranging insights into various areas in the Czech Republic, including class, education, corruption and democracy issues.

Chicago, IL

