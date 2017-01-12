A spa with a drinkable difference

A spa with a drinkable difference

The Czech Republic could be described as the world's beer capital, given that its citizens are the largest per capita consumers of the beverage anywhere on earth. It is appropriate then that some of the major breweries offer guided tours, where visitors can get a little closer to the country's favorite alcoholic drink by seeing how it is made and bottled.

Chicago, IL

