Zeman's former protocol head Forejt returns clearance
Former head of the Czech Presidential Office's protocol section, Jindrich Forejt, has returned his security clearance to access Secret information, the website of the weekly Tyden wrote on Friday, referring to two sources from the Presidential Office. The National Security Office , which issued the clearance and could have removed it from Forejt, started checking him.
