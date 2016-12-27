Zeman praises economic growth's effec...

Zeman praises economic growth's effect on living standard

41 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

President Milos Zeman praised the state of Czech economy and its effects such as the rising pensions and average wage or a low unemployment rate in his Christmas message on Monday, criticising low public investments, subsidies to renewable sources and certain welfare benefits. In his annual message, broadcast by several TV and radio stations, Zeman said the economy performs well though its growth has slowed down slightly.

Chicago, IL

