Transtech will deliver 49 streetcars ...

Transtech will deliver 49 streetcars for CZK 4bn to Finland

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Finnish Transtech, a subsidiary of SKODA TRANSPORTATION, will deliver a total of 49 new streetcars to Helsinki. The public transit company in Helsinki has opted for 20 low-rise streetcars for Helsinki and signed a contract on the intention to deliver 29 streetcars for the new line Raide-Jokeri connecting Helsinki and Espoo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,969

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC